Blue Hill by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (calendar year 2017)

Births, 28

Deaths, 65 total:

Blue Hill residents, 38

Nonresidents, 27

Marriages, 24

Registered voters (November 2018)

2,500 total registered voters

1,096 Democrats

607 Republicans

95 Green Independent Party

4 Libertarians

695 not enrolled in any party

Tax Collector’s report

Outstanding real estate taxes as of December 31, 2017

Real estate, $344,973.83

Personal property, $3,153.82

Outstanding 2016 real estate taxes

Real estate, $3,362.88

Personal property, $488.90

2017 liens recorded, $109,316.19

Budgeted expenditures for town officials (2018)

Selectmen (hourly rate): $12 per hour

Selectmen salaries and wage benefits: $45,000

General government budget: $247,424

Blue Hill Fire Department: $76,000

Code enforcement/plumbing inspector account: $36,800

Planning board: $2,500

Animal control officer: $3,000

Law enforcement activities (including constable): $10,000

Harbormaster and clam warden: $27,600

Recreational activities: $43,000

County tax: $309,918

Actual expenditures for town officials (2017)

Selectmen (hourly rate): $12 per hour

Selectmen salaries and wage benefits:

Appropriated: $45,000

Expended: $32,348.92

(including $39,306.16 in salaries and wages and $3,242.76 in FICA/Medicare, minus a $10,200.00 transfer station adjustment)

General government:

Appropriated: $212,424.00 (including office staff wages)

Expended (office staff wages): $129,337.33

Blue Hill Fire Department:

Appropriated: $70,000 (including salaries and wages)

Expended (salaries and wages): $16,427.75

(including fire chief, $4,000.00; assistant fire chief, $1,300.00; and firefighters wages, $11,127.75)

Code enforcement/plumbing inspector:

Appropriated (including salaries): $34,000.00

Expended (salaries): $28,735.75

Planning board secretarial expense:

Appropriated (including secretarial expense): $3,300.00

Expended (secretarial expense): $3,018.80

Animal control officer:

Appropriated: $3,000.00 (including salaries)

Expended (salaries): $1,330.00

Law enforcement activities:

Appropriated: $10,000.00 (including $2,000.00 for constable wages)

Expended (constable wages): $500.00

Harbor master and clam warden (Marine Resources):

Appropriated $22,000.00 (including salaries)

Expended (salaries): $11,233.54

Recreational activities:

Appropriated: $35,000.00 (including salaries and wages)

Expended (salaries and wages): $14,448.95

(including $6,800.00 for recreation director and $7,648.95 in wages)

County tax:

Appropriated: $292,578.00

Expended $292,577.34

George Stephens Academy

George Stevens Academy budget components, 2018-2019

Administration

$798,987

Physical plant

$553,305

Student programs

Academics: $2,260,602

Student support services: $233,187

Extra-curricular: $358,197

Total student programs: $2,618,799

George Stevens Academy, 2018-2019 enrollment

Town 9th grade 10th grade 11th grade 12th grade

Blue Hill 27 29 34 29

Sedgwick 16 9 9 6

Penobscot 5 5 5 5

Brooksville 10 9 3 5

Brooklin 5 11 3 5

Surry 3 10 6 4

Castine 6 4 3 1

Hancock 0 0 1 0

Otis 0 0 0 2

Deer Isle 1 1 0 0

Ellsworth 1 0 0 0

Orland 3 4 2 5

Fletchers Landing 1 0 0 0

Cranberry Isles 1 0 0 0