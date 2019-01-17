Bar Harbor town manager’s focus on sea and roads

Bar Harbor Town Manager Cornell Knight has worked closely with town councilors and residents as this busy gateway to Acadia National Park has changed quietly in the past few years.

While attending Cape Elizabeth High School, Knight played baseball, basketball and soccer for the Capers, then went to the University of Maine to earn a bachelor’s degree in public administration. He played Black Bear soccer for one season.

His passion for baseball never forgotten, Knight started playing baseball at age 40 with the Maine Senior League and continued with that league for some 15 years. He also traveled south over 20 autumns to play in the Roy Hobbs World Series, held at Fort Myers, Fla. Competing at spring-training facilities utilized by the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins, “I pitched and played the infield,” Knight said.

“Today I play golf,” he said. “I run, I bike in the (national) park.”

Knight and his wife, Kay, have two grown daughters, Jessee and Jillian, and three granddaughters.

Knight initially served as the Brownville town manager, then became the city manager at Hallowell in the Kennebec Valley. He has since served as town manager in Jay, Winthrop, Topsham and Bar Harbor, where he has worked for the last four years.

Each municipality had its unique challenges. Bar Harbor’s have recently involved the sea and the roads. In just the last year, the town purchased the former Bluenose ferry terminal on Eden Street, negotiated with Bay Ferries to restore The Cat service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, and saw the state continue rebuilding Route 3 to the West Street intersection.

Besides completing a new transfer station last year, the town will institute a parking program “in the village area” in 2019, Knight said.