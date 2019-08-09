Viewpoint: Tackle Bar Harbor’s housing crisis

By Gary Friedmann

Every month we’re losing another year-round family as lack of affordable housing drives working families off our island. A front-page story in last week’s Bangor Daily News identified this crisis. It’s time we acknowledge the urgency of this challenge and, as a community, take decisive action to address it.

There is not a single cause of this crisis, so there will be no silver bullet to solve it. But we do know that short-term vacation rentals are driving up real estate prices and leaving neighborhoods dark in the winter. We know that large hotels and restaurants are buying homes in residential neighborhoods for summer employees. We know that large employers like Jackson Laboratory are challenged to attract and retain personnel due to lack of housing for new recruits. And we know that restrictive zoning prevents property owners from adding rental units in town.

Here are six things we can do in the next 12 months to effectively tackle the housing crisis:

Cease new permits for non-hosted, short term vacation rentals. We know that many local families rely on Airbnb-type revenue to be able to afford to live here. But out-of-town investors have discovered that they can buy up multiple dwellings in almost every zone to rent by the night. Let’s put an end to this neighborhood-busting practice before the 2020 season begins.

Large employers need to provide housing. Let’s pass a rooming house ordinance to encourage on-site and safe, appropriately located employee rooming houses and dormitories.

Let’s work with Jackson Laboratory to plan for appropriately dense housing adjacent to its Bar Harbor campus that fits with the character of the community and contributes to the tax base.

Continue collaborative discussions with the Island Housing Trust and Maine Coast Heritage Trust to encourage more creative housing and open space initiatives like the current Jones Marsh project.

Work with the National Park Service to transfer to the Town of Bar Harbor the 40 acres in Town Hill earmarked in the 1986 Park Boundary Legislation for an island-wide solid waste transfer station. This parcel could be developed through innovative public-private partnerships for year-round affordable housing, seasonal Park Service employees, a solar array that could power all island municipal, park and school facilities, and connecting trails to the Kitteridge Brook preserve.

Amend the Land Use Ordinance to allow more dwelling units (excluding short term vacation rentals) in the zones served by town water and sewer. People want to be able to walk to work, school, shopping and entertainment.

The people who deliver our mail, maintain our roads and utilities, build our homes, provide fire and police protection and teach our children should be able to live in our community.

Bar Harbor has the means and intelligence to make this happen. All we need is your support to create the political will to tackle the housing crisis — now.

Gary Friedmann has served on the Bar Harbor Town Council for nine years.