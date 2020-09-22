Viewpoint: Problem, reaction, solution: breaking the cycle of fear 

By Blake Rosso

I have Republican friends on this island who want the U.S. government to build a wall on the southern border of our country in order to keep out migrant invaders who they believe are coming to destroy their American way of life. I have Democratic friends on this island who in the early days of the pandemic wanted our local government to build a wall on the Trenton bridge in order to keep out COVID-19 invaders who they believed were coming to destroy their MDI way of life. Both sides speak about enemies – germ carrying tourists and job stealing, murderous migrants. Both sides believe their enemy to be real and are absolutely terrified of what may happen if they allow this enemy onto their soil. One side cites science for the basis of their fear, the other cites demographic data. Both sides devalue and discredit the other’s concerns.

As a people, we have become very good at identifying enemies and waging war. Does this strategy help move us forward as an island, as a nation, as a species? Is it part of the human condition? Do you believe that children come out of the womb as fearful creatures, ready to go to war with their brothers and sisters and their neighbors down the street? If you don’t believe that, then this cultural obsession with identifying and fighting an “enemy” must be a learned condition. If that is true, then who teaches us how to do it? We certainly don’t learn it from nature. Evolution in nature depends on an organism’s ability to adapt and coexist through interdependence.

Creating enemies moves nations. Manufacturing fear of the other puts politicians into office, builds industrial empires and convinces terrified people to give up their freedoms in exchange for perceived protection. In today’s world, we are being conditioned by political leaders and special interest groups to identify enemies because our collective fear serves a purpose. Here is the game-plan:

Problem, reaction, solution.

That’s it. Three simple steps. Step one: Bring attention to an existing phenomenon and frame it as an “us versus them” problem (create an enemy). Step two: Use the media to embellish the problem and ensure that it elicits an emotional reaction from the public (teach people to fear the enemy). Step three: Offer a very simple, pre-planned solution to the problem (tell people how you will defeat the enemy).

Donald Trump was educated on this strategy and he used it to gain the White House while furthering a nationalist agenda in 2016.

Problem: “The migrants are murderers and rapists and they are coming for you and your family!”

Reaction: “Oh no! That’s terrifying! I don’t want anyone to die. What are we going to do?!”

Solution: “Elect Donald Trump. Build a wall.”

Big Pharma, Big Tech and the Democrats are using this same strategy to further their own agendas in 2020.

Problem: “COVID-19 is an indiscriminate killer and it is coming for you and your family!”

Reaction: “Oh no! That’s terrifying! I don’t want anyone to die! What are we going to do?!”

Solution: “Vote out Donald Trump. Move to a more virtual world. Vaccinate everybody.”

Problem, reaction, solution. Keep it simple. Keep it fear-based. Keep the masses divided and focused on enemies – germs, migrants, police, looters, the radical left, the radical right, anti-vaxxers, poverty, drugs. Offer the terrified public simple solutions for very complex problems. Make sure that the simple solutions generate money for those in power and keep the votes coming for the politicians who agree to play by the rules. Use the corporate media to censor, discredit or cancel anyone who gets in the way. Do all of this because it’s common knowledge that isolated, fearful people living through their devices are easily manipulated and they are the world’s best consumers. We are starting to see versions of this same strategy in our own town, in our own politics. As a nation, we are a sick and weakened populace, especially vulnerable to this method of control because we have allowed culture to separate us from our own free-thinking minds, from each other and from our natural world.

There is only one way out of this spiral in my opinion and it has to come through reconnection. We need to reunite the scattered pieces of ourselves, then invite our enemies over for dinner. We the people need to expose the game and rewrite the rules by remembering our humanity, but before that can happen we all need to do a little work on ourselves. We need to be able to sit down peacefully, look our enemies in the eye and listen to their stories without feeling like we need to retreat to the safety of our sterilized bubbles or head to the gun cabinet in order to take up arms. We need deconditioning. There are many ways to do this but it has to start with turning off your phone, turning off your smart watch, unplugging your TV and shelving your tablet. Don’t watch the news for a day. Don’t listen to the radio. Don’t sign on to any of your social media accounts. Take note of how you feel afterward. If you feel better than you did the day before, then do it again the next day. Meanwhile, get out in the garden. Get out in the boat. Get up in the hills. Eat real food. Drink clean water. Practice listening – to your body, to nature, to your loved ones. One way or another, just find a way to stop the never-ending flow of divisive commentary coming at you from your devices and allow moments of stillness back into your life. You’ll be amazed at how quickly your childlike nature returns. It’s still in there. It can lead us out of this mess. Children don’t know anything about enemies or warfare. After you’ve unplugged and slowed down for a week or two, try re-engaging that neighbor from the opposing political party with the Black Lives Matter sign in their yard. Try talking to the out-of-state family who you are mad at for renting the house next door because they might bring the coronavirus to your island. Focus on values, not ideologies. Think about how we all are being taught to build walls around ourselves. Watch the bricks tumble and the fear dissolve when common ground is found. Watch your enemies drop one by one. Watch your health improve. Watch life become easier and more fulfilling when grace reenters the picture.

A new normal is on our horizon. What do you want that to look like? Will it be filled with more enemies, more isolation, more fear, more virtual reality, more hateful rhetoric, more lockdowns, more walls, more forced vaccinations, more surveillance, more martial law? If that is not the path you want, then it is time to become the new normal that you wish to see. Your adult self may not know how to do this, but your inner child does. We can remember our way back to a better way forward. No more fear. No more enemies. Now is the time for reconnection – personally, locally and within the larger global community. Let’s show our leaders and the rest of the world how to take back control of tomorrow. We can start right here on MDI. It’s our right as citizens of a free-thinking country. It’s our responsibility. It’s time to get to work.

Blake Rosso resides in Southwest Harbor