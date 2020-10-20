To the Editor: Vote Paradis

To the Editor:

Paul Paradis is running for the Hancock County Commission District III seat representing Bar Harbor, Cranberry Isles, Franklin, Frenchboro, Hancock, Lamoine, Marshall Island, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Swan’s Island, Tremont and Trenton. The job of a county commissioner is very similar to serving on your local school committee or as a member a Board of Selectman or town councilor.

It is one of the least political elected positions in the state of Maine – as it should be. The primary job of a commissioner is reviewing and implementing the county budget and overseeing the efficient operations of the county. These services include probate, deeds, the sheriff’s department and the Hancock County/Bar Harbor Airport.

Since the major funding of county government is through local property taxes, it’s vitally important that a commissioner be a good steward of local property tax dollars. Paul Paradis is that good steward.

Paul and his wife, Beth, own and operate Paradis True Value in Bar Harbor. They purchased this business from his parents over 25 years ago. Today, this business continues to thrive and grow. Paul also served on the Bar Harbor Town Council for 13 years – three years as chairman. He is a private pilot and frequent user of the Hancock County/Bar Harbor Airport who has a strong understanding of the operations and funding structure of the airport.

Paul would serve Hancock County well as a commissioner. The sum of his experience and strong budgeting skills would be of great value to the Hancock County Commission. We ask that you vote for Paul Paradis for Hancock County Commission in the upcoming election.

Sheriff Scott A. Kane

Ellsworth