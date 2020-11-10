Tuesday - Nov 10, 2020

To the Editor: Time for Collins to step up 

November 10, 2020 on Letters to the editor, Opinion

To the Editor:

Sen. Susan Collins is to be congratulated on her reelection. As our touted independent, willing-to-reach across-the aisle senator, why has she not uttered those words to President-elect Joe Biden? Her tepid We must all respect the outcome of elections statement bespeaks a loyalty to Donald Trump, not to the democratic process. Her colleague, Mitt Romney, was direct: At some point, truth, freedom and democracy have to ascend, he said, and you step aside.” Why has Sen. Collins not embraced that principle as well? 

Barbara Presson 

Ellsworth 