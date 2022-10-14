To the Editor: Things that can’t be explained

To the Editor:

In response to the question asked in a recent edition, “Is La Rochelle haunted?,” let me share this Halloween tidbit.

During the years when I lived and worked in La Rochelle, there was a rocking chair in one of the maid’s rooms on the third floor that seemed to have a mind of its own. Those of us who ventured up to the third floor would keep watch as we passed that room, and on a number of occasions we found the chair rocking as if someone had just risen to tend to other matters. I spent many evenings alone on the third floor and was never bothered by any spirits, but I also cannot explain why the chair moved as it did. I suppose we’ll leave that to those who want to explore the nooks and crannies of Miss Edith Bowdoin’s grand old house.

Jack Drake, Superintendent Emeritus

