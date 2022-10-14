To the Editor: Short-term rentals not behind housing shortage

To the Editor:

After reading “Town Seeking Data to Drive Decision-making on Housing,” an editorial piece written by Town Planner Michele Gagnon, I had to shake my head. Ms. Gagnon mentions the Facebook page I created and manage (MDI Rental Resource) as “evidence” of the housing shortage. This is not the first time I’ve seen her use unsupported “data” to make arguments for pushing through an agenda. The 8,000 members of MDI Rental Resource she cites do not support any argument. Those 8,000 members have accumulated over 10-plus years and do not accurately demonstrate or represent any sort of data regarding the housing shortage. Nor are they a real representation of the MDI population at large.

What also made me shake my head was the fact that I created that page TEN years ago, after attending a task-force meeting, hosted by Councilman Gary Friedmann. It was an effort to discuss the year-round housing shortages. I was invited because I own a cottage vacation rental business (so of course I was there to represent the so-called “reason” for the shortage). Nothing came of the meeting, no ideas, no recommendations. (Other attendees included a person from Island Housing Trust and a representative from Ocean Properties.) No one from the Town ever came up with any solution until a few years ago, when the Town Council (and Ms. Gagnon) made it their mission to vilify individual property owners who chose, for a variety of reasons, to rent their properties by the week in the tourist season. Persuading non-property owners to vote out the permitting of any new weekly rental licenses was a nice victory for those councilors and the town planner. Something they could check off as an accomplishment for themselves.

Their argument for driving this vote down residents’ throats was to improve year-round rental inventory and drive down real estate values so more people could buy property. But that hasn’t happened. A year later, the year-round rental market hasn’t improved at all. But property values are coming down, much to the dismay of local property owners. They were wrong, and they still haven’t come up with any real solution to the problem.

I agree there is a need to try to solve the year-round housing shortage. And if the town really wants to do something they should look into changing the land-use ordinances to permit developers to build apartment housing complexes of 10 or more units. Give the developers tax and other incentives. Make it attractive for developers to take on the arduous task of multi-unit housing management. Allow them to be built in and outside of downtown. The Town Council should be working with these types of businesses (rather than large hotel owners) to work on this problem, by increasing the number of housing units. Then they would really have something to check off their list, instead of penalizing and demonizing individual property owners in Bar Harbor who aren’t willing or able to accept the responsibility and hardship of taking on year-round renters.

Rebecca Richardson

Bar Harbor