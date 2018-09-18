To the Editor: September is Recovery Month

To the Editor:

The number of individuals affected nationwide by use of alcohol, drugs, other addictive substances, and/or a co-occurring mental health disorder is staggering. More than 27 million people reported current use of illicit drugs or misuse of prescription drugs in 2015. Sixty-six million individuals, or 25 percent of our adult and adolescent population, reported “binge drinking” in the previous month (drinking at least 4-5 standard alcoholic drinks on the same occasion at least once in the previous month).

Substance use disorders during pregnancy result in long-lasting effects on the fetus, including fetal alcohol spectrum disorder in 2-5 percent of the population. In addition, the current opioid crisis has resulted in a five-fold increase in the number of newborns who are dependent on opioids at birth.

Approximately 88,000 individuals die annually in this country from alcohol-related causes. In 2016, more than 64,000 individuals nationwide died of a drug-related overdose, which has become the leading cause of death in people under the age of 50! Opioids were responsible for 67 percent of these deaths. In 2016, Maine ranked 11th among states with the highest rates of opioid-related overdose deaths per 100,000 persons. In 2017, 418 individuals, more than one a day, died of a drug-related overdose in Maine: 85 percent were caused by an opioid, and 59 percent were caused by Fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid manufactured in China.

The 80 percent of Americans with an alcohol or opioid use disorder remain untreated. More than 40 percent of individuals with a substance use disorder have a co-occurring mental health disorder, yet less than half receive treatment for either disorder. What can we do? We can and must do the following: we must make it easier for individuals to receive the treatment they need than it is for them to obtain heroin, Fentanyl and prescription drugs or to continue their dependence on alcohol.

Addiction is a treatable, chronic, brain disease that is prone to relapse but can be managed and redirected into long-term recovery. The keys to the latter are prevention-education and treatment. Did you know the following?

l Cognitive and non-cognitive brain development is seriously affected by alcohol, drugs, and other addictive substances in individuals under the age of 23-25.

l Substance use disorders often run in families due to both genetic and environmental influences, and they affect all members of the immediate family in one way or another.

l Children whose parents are affected by a substance use disorder are much more likely to become affected themselves.

l Age at first use matters: the younger an individual is when first using alcohol, drugs, or other addictive substances, the greater is the risk of developing a substance use disorder, and the more quickly one becomes addicted.

l Adolescents who first use alcohol before age 15 are four times more likely to become addicted to alcohol in the future than those who first use alcohol at age 20.

l Almost 70 percent of adolescents who use illicit drugs before age 13 develop a substance use disorder within seven years.

l There is a strong relationship between parental substance use, spouse abuse, and child abuse.

l Children whose parents are addicted to alcohol, drugs, or other addictive substances exhibit depression and anxiety more frequently than children from non-affected families.

For all of the above reasons, we are concerned about children with at least one parent or primary family member struggling with a substance use disorder and/or a mental health disorder. Too often, we concentrate on treating the affected adult and forget the heavy burden that substance use disorders place on the children of those in treatment.

Although children may be pre-disposed to developing a substance use disorder by their family genetics and/or environment, they are NOT predestined to do so — prevention strategies work! The goals of prevention-education and treatment are to break the recurring cycles of addiction, abuse, neglect, and violence that affect families. One of these goals is to eliminate the stigma and shame associated with substance use and mental health disorders. A second goal is the primary prevention of a substance use or mental health disorder in individuals not yet affected by alcohol, drugs, or other addictive substances. A third goal is the successful treatment of substance use disorders so that affected individuals enter long-term recovery.

When a young person grows up free of addictive substances, we all benefit. When individuals find their way into long-term recovery, we all benefit.

Dick Dimond

Southwest Harbor

Dick Dimond is a retired physician from Southwest Harbor, the Steering Committee Chairman of the Hancock County Adult Drug Court, and a Board member of the Acadia Family Center.