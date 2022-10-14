To the Editor: People over profit

To the Editor:

We are told (by town officials) there is no proof that cruise ships are polluting the air and water in our bay. Yet cruise ship air and water pollution has already been well established by national and international environmental groups. The fact is cruise ships pollute, and these mega ships are floating cities that leave a trail of waste in the sea and air wherever they go.

The environmental advocacy group Friends of the Earth (foe.org) rates major cruise lines annually. Most cruise lines receive failing grades for inadequate sewage treatment, air pollution and lack of transparency. Please take the time to review the Cruise line report card at www.foe.org/cruise-report-card and you will easily recognize the companies whose ships frequent Bar Harbor.

We, the citizens of Bar Harbor, have the chance to protect the land, sea and air for now and the future. This is our town and our choice to make, and it should not be left up to the cruise line industry or corporate interests. They WILL choose profit over people. Please vote yes on article 3, and put the power back in our hands.

Jackie Levesque

Bar Harbor