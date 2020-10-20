To the Editor: Grohoski for state House  

To the Editor:

I can’t think of a better advocate for the working people of Maine than Nicole Gorohoski. She has fought for fair treatment of ratepayers in the purchase of Emera by the Canadian company ENMAX, as the only legislator who intervened in the docket (in which I was also an intervener).

She continues to push work for rate relief for low-income households. Her vision for the future of the electric grid includes protecting rural residents from power outages and encouraging the local development of affordable, renewable technologies – bringing new jobs to Maine.

On the legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, Nicole has advocated for the creation of a consumer owned utility that will reduce electricity costs, increase reliability, speed our transition to a carbon-free energy future, increase reliability, reduce electricity costs and help bring broadband to rural Maine.

Nicole cares about her constituents and works hard for them. I am proud to be working with her on regional solutions for stronger communities, better jobs and cleaner energy for Maine’s future.

Gary Friedmann

Bar Harbor