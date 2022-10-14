To the Editor: Flags over Trenton

To the Editor:

All of the flags have been taken down for this year. It is slightly earlier this year due to the wind and rain from the hurricane season and the damage that can bring.

Again, I would like to thank the Trenton Chamber of Commerce, the town of Trenton and all of the generous people who have donated to this project. I really appreciate all the positive comments from citizens, visitors and veterans for the project.

I am looking forward to next spring with many new and bright American flags!

As in the past I have also hung a Canadian flag at each Route 3 “Welcome to Trenton” sign. Since the beginning of COVID this was the first year we have seen many of our neighbors visiting again!

Also, this year I have installed a red-striped flag (honoring fire departments and first responders) and a blue-striped flag (honoring law enforcement, as originally intended) at the intersections of Route 230 and Route 204.

Also, if you are traveling and notice a badly ripped flag or a flag on the ground, please call me at 288-3674 and I will take care of it! Flags you may find and pick up can be returned to the Trenton town office as well.

If you would like to donate to the program, you may send it to the following address: Trenton Chamber of Commerce, 1500 State Highway 102, Bar Harbor, ME 04609.Memo: Flag Program.

As always, we thank our veterans, we appreciate and remember.

Carroll Leland

Director, Trenton Chamber of Commerce