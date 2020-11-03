To the Editor: Dumping ground

To the Editor:

I walk out of my driveway and join a crowd of visitors making their way down Bridge Street to the bar, the extraordinary sand bar for which Bar Harbor is named. There are more walkers than I have ever seen, even on an August weekend – families, teenagers, children pulled by excited dogs, older people, several with canes, happy couples with cameras – all eager to know what it’s like to walk on ground often under water, now close to the waves, toward an island.

As I mingle with the walkers, I keep my eyes focused on the island because if I look right, I am dismayed to see a dumping ground. Yes, right there, just below West Street and almost to the bar, is a disposal area with piles of brush, building debris, dumpsters, out of use lawn chairs and empty pots, large pieces of equipment, parked trucks, gravel and rocks—all behind a sagging and broken down fence fronted by straggling weeds.

Abruptly the scene changes. The disposal area is followed by a neat little lawn leading to a giant swimming pool and pool house, surrounded by low masonry walls and tall urns of blooming plants and flowers. (Ocean Properties and the Bar Harbor Club own and manage everything from West Street to the bar!)

In this discouraging time of anxiety and illness and political unrest, I can only ask again that the family responsible for the mess clean up and move their staging and disposal area to a more suitable spot and create a beautiful open space worthy of their position in the town and respectful of neighbors and visitors who love the walk to Bar Island.

Elizabeth Hodder

Bar Harbor