To the Editor: Disqualifying action

To the Editor:

Thank you to the Mount Desert Islander for its continuing pandemic safety efforts.

I was grateful, but shocked, to read of a hospital employee, House contender and Trump fangirl Michelle Kaplan publicly defying pandemic safety precautions and then reporting to duty at MDI Hospital.

I was recently assessed at the hospital. It is literally the only place, other than my own home and doctors’ office, where I’ve taken my mask off indoors.

Kaplan has violated her medical ethics, work regulations, state protocols and common decency. Perhaps this gets her kudos from lawless, science denying me-first Republicans, but it should disqualify her from working in a health care facility.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor