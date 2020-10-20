To the Editor: Deepest thanks

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of Trustees and staff of the Southwest Harbor Public Library, I want to thank the people and town of Southwest Harbor for their continued financial support and let you know of how we continue to adjust to the difficult situation.

We were forced to close the library in March in response to the pandemic. Recognizing the number of people who depend on us for internet service, we immediately removed the password from the WiFi to allow easier access. As soon as we had all the necessary adaptions in place, we started curbside pickup and delivery. We offered printing services, faxing and tech help throughout the spring. In July, we opened our doors to patrons, although with limitations. Understanding that many of our patrons are reluctant to check out materials in person, we greatly expanded our collection of e–books and recently added Kanopy, an online movie system that allows patrons to watch many classic movies, documentaries and more. Check it out on the library’s website.

Thanks to the generosity of the Overton Family, we are installing energy efficient heating and cooling and improving our ventilation system. To minimize the potential of virus transmission inside the library, we will continue to use open windows as much as possible and germ–killing UV lamps will be installed in the air handling system later this fall. These steps will reduce fuel bills and help to keep patrons and staff safe and comfortable.

With the help of your continued support and the Paycheck Protection Program, we have kept all staff fully employed. We are pleased and honored to continue to provide what the community needs and wants.

Linda Hayward

Chairman, SWHPL Board of Trustees