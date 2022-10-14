Viewpoint: There are more than names on the ballot in November

By Brian Hubbell, Gail Marshall and Jack Russell

We support Jared Golden for reelection as our representative in Congress. During his two terms in the House, Jared has been a hardworking, straight-talking servant of his constituents. We know how he thinks and votes because he explains his positions, unlike Bruce Poliquin, who had a long record of not voting in his district’s best interest and then hiding from and not explaining himself to his constituents.

Each of us is somewhere to the left of Jared on the conventional political spectrum. We have disagreed with some of his votes. We’ve let him know. He responds.

We know where we live. Maine’s 2nd Congressional District voted for Trump by 10 percent in 2020. It is the most pro-Trump district in America represented by a Democrat. We work hard to evolve the political outlook of our district and expect solidarity from Jared as we do. But we also respect Jared’s understanding of all his constituents and his ability to earn their support. Jared Golden won 30,000 votes from Republicans in 2020. That was good for Maine and good for America.

Which party wins the House majority in November matters for the future of our country. Choice is on the ballot. Earth is on the ballot. Democracy and the rule of law is on the ballot. Winning a Democratic majority in the House against political headwinds and electoral history will happen only if citizens like us in districts like ours work for candidates like Jared. That victory would open the path to further major progress during the Biden presidency.

Much has been accomplished: bipartisan support for needed infrastructure; a historic investment to manage climate change; arming Medicare to bargain drug prices from Big Pharma and cap our out-of-pocket drug costs; and a 15 percent corporate minimum tax. All these acts will benefit working people in Maine. Jared Golden helped them become law.

Supporting Jared is not a burden for us. While we disagree with some of his positions, he has voted with Democrats 80 percent of the time. We embrace his overall record with enthusiasm. Jared is the son of folks who turned their farm into a people’s golf course; he works hard for small businesses in our district. Jared is a Marine who did combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq and busts his hump for vets. Jared grew up among working people and is a proud Labor Democrat. Like us, Jared loves Maine beauty and is a strong vote for conservation and Acadia.

If you want a congressman who always votes the way you want, they say New York City is nice. If you want to keep your district Blue, support Jared Golden. Give if you can. Knock on doors and make calls. Talk with your friends and family. And vote. It really matters.

Brian Hubbell is a resident of Bar Harbor and Gail Marshall and Jack Russell reside in Mount Desert.