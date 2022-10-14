State of Maine: Lobstering legislator keeps it simple: ‘I just wanna do good’

Winter Harbor’s Billy Bob Faulkingham, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the Maine Legislature’s House District 12 (Franklin, Sullivan, Sorrento, Hancock, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor, Steuben). He’s being challenged by independent (unenrolled) candidate Roy Gott of Franklin.

He arrives for an interview in fishing boots, ready to head for the harbor right after coffee. He has the baddest campaign signs in the county, black and white with a profile of his lobster boat, “51.” Yet this fisherman legislator, asked about his ambitions for a third term in the Maine Legislature, replies in a soft voice: “I just wanna do good.”

This is the man who continued to wear a coat and tie behind his desk at home while attending legislative meetings by Zoom during the pandemic. “Decorum kind of went by the wayside,” he said, “but we have rules about what we wear in session, and I thought we should follow those rules, even if we were on Zoom.”

He is glad his first term, 2018-20, was mostly normal before the pandemic moved the Legislature online. That gave him “something to work with,” meaning relationships with legislators, leadership and others who work at the State House, plus an understanding of the moving parts of a Legislature in session.

In Augusta, there’s always tomorrow. Not so for a fisherman. When you head out on the water anything you forget stays forgot, and if things go sideways a lifetime of experience, often starting in grade school, informs instant decisions to which you must commit 100 percent. No second chances.

How is he able to shift between a world that demands that kind of precision and one run on “legislative time” where the week’s schedule can be turned on its head by Monday afternoon? “They’re just different worlds,” he says, “and that’s how that world works.” He goes on: The minority party always says they would do better if they were in power, but they don’t. Maybe that’s just what happens when you take an institution with so many moving parts — legislators, analysts, revisors, committees, parties — and try to get them to function as a unit.

Though he accepts those elements of legislative service he may be unable to change, it is a different story when it comes to what he can control. He sponsored two bills for the lobster fishery, one to create a marine harvesting demonstration license allowing lobstermen to diversify and one to create a legal defense fund for the industry against frustrating federal regulations. Both passed.

He introduced a state constitutional amendment to “establish a right to food,” which passed in a referendum vote by an almost two-thirds majority, despite the agricultural community’s concerns about animal welfare and food safety. Governor Janet Mills declined to sign the bill.

He introduced a bill to increase retired teachers’ health insurance reimbursement, brought to his attention by his grammar school art teacher. He sought to prohibit offshore wind development, and to repeal the ban on single-use plastic bags (to prevent the spread of disease from multiuse bags). None of these became law.

He believes the current tax burden is too high for many Mainers. The property tax is at “the top of the tax hierarchy,” hard on older, retired people on fixed incomes at risk of being unable to stay in their current homes. He proposed increasing the homestead exemption for Maine residents to $50,000, but the bill wasn’t funded.

The income tax should be lowered by making choices about what must be funded and how, he said. Maine could “swap out” strategic sales tax increases for an income tax reduction. A seasonal sales tax structure might relieve the tax burden on our heavily visited state.

Though he would “love to see the jobs” American Aquafarms promised, he is highly skeptical of the proposal, pointing out that the company is talking about producing a volume of fish equal to half the entire lobster catch in a season. “We have hundreds of Maine ports that ship lobster, distributed over the entire coast. They’re talking about doing half that volume out of one place, feed in, fish out. All those trucks coming and going from one place. They can’t be serious!”

If there is one thing that can get this man stirred up, it is federal fisheries regulators. A member of the Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee, he thinks state managers do a decent job. “At least the state knows the water and the fishermen. The feds have no idea!” Constant changes in regulations are costly and labor-intensive. He issued a fiery Facebook statement about the Monterey aquarium that “red-listed” lobster despite decades of cutting-edge conservation efforts by Maine lobstermen.

A third term would make this fisherman the senior member of the Hancock County House delegation.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.