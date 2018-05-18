Plenty of pancakes

To the Editor:

The members and advisers of the Southwest Harbor Fire Department Junior Firefighters would like to thank everyone who supported their recent pancake dinner. Thank you to all those who attended and gave so generously.

We also want to thank the following people and businesses who donated food, raffle prizes or time: Acadia Fuel; Annie Harper; Ashton Thomas; Bass Harbor Campground; Causeway Club; Christine O’Shields; Colton Sanborn; Dan Norwood; Eben Salvatore; Gott’s Store; Hannaford, Ellsworth; Hanson’s Outpost; Harbor House; Kate and Bobby Deetjen; Mary Musson; Jess Meyer; John Murphy; La Bella Vita; Lucy Williams; Lynne Brown; Machelle LaHaye; Maine Alpaca; Mary Ellen Martel Photography; Matt LaHaye; McEachern & Hutchins Hardware; Missy Loves; Momo’s Cheesecakes; Ocean Properties; Pam and Dick LeHaye; Pirates Cove; Quietside Café & Ice Cream Shop; Richard Howland; Salt Meadow Farm; Sam’s Club; Sawyer’s Market; Sea Crow; Shaw’s Supermarket; Sips;

Skip’s Automotive; Southwest Food Mart; Stefanie White; Thurston’s Lobster Pound; Traci Patton; and Wild Acadia Fun Park.

The money raised at the dinner will help to buy safety gear for projects and training the Juniors work on during their meetings. These young people are so lucky to be surrounded by such a supportive community.

Jen Martel, on behalf of Southwest Harbor Fire Department Junior Firefighters