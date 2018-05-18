Parking feedback welcome

To the Editor:

The Bar Harbor parking solutions task force has considered the users of parking in Bar Harbor; residents, employees, employers, seasonal residents and visitors. The recommended solutions aim to be considerate of each group’s particular needs. Each element, which includes free permits for residents, discounted permits for employees and paid parking at meters and kiosks, is integrated with the other elements.

The committee welcomes conversations and clarification of any questions you may have. Names and contact information are available at barharbormaine.gov. Search for “parking solutions task force” and scroll to members. In addition, the frequently-asked-questions section and parking map may be helpful.

Through observation, data collection and public feedback, the committee will review and evaluate the use of permits, meters and kiosks and make any necessary adjustments.

The vote on the bond issue will be June 12.

Mary Booher

Bar Harbor