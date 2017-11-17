Middle of the road

After the Oct. 30 windstorm, one downed tree in particular received a lot of attention.

It had fallen onto Eagle Lake Road near Mount Desert Island High School, a primary transportation corridor for commuters, students and others needing to get from one side of the island to the other.

The tree was in the road for several days, and commuters learned to watch for it. Town police departments might have been able to deploy one of their flashing speed warnings or other signs to better mark the hazard, but police and highway personnel were right not to try to remove it.

It wasn’t laziness or lack of communication that kept them from getting out the chainsaws. The tree had fallen across power lines, and so it was important that trained linemen from the power company tackle the job. Because Emera was focused on restoring power to many households across their territory, a tree causing a traffic hazard but not many outages was not at the top of their list.

The traffic disruption was an inconvenience, but leaving the tree for Emera was the right call. Better a few minutes in alternating traffic than a fatality from electric shock.