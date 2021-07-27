COASTAL NEWS:

Tuesday - Jul 27, 2021

To the Editor: What quiet side? 

July 27, 2021 on Letters to the editor, Opinion

To the Editor: 

I have read several articles lately where people speak about the “Quiet Side” of MDI, which is generally considered to be that part of the Island
west of Somes Sound; many referring to several campground proposals for building new ones or expanding old ones.  

Well, I hate to say this, but the Quiet Side hasn’t been quiet for well over 20 years. It just gets busier and noisier each year and is fast becoming a smaller Bar Harbor. The only thing we don’t have yet are parking meters, but they will be coming.

Merle Cousins
Southwest Harbor

