To the Editor: What quiet side? 

To the Editor:

I have read several articles lately where people speak about the “Quiet Side” of MDI, which is generally considered to be that part of the Island

west of Somes Sound; many referring to several campground proposals for building new ones or expanding old ones.

Well, I hate to say this, but the Quiet Side hasn’t been quiet for well over 20 years. It just gets busier and noisier each year and is fast becoming a smaller Bar Harbor. The only thing we don’t have yet are parking meters, but they will be coming.

Merle Cousins

Southwest Harbor