To the Editor: Your MDI Community Member 

To the Editor:

I am intrigued by an advertisement in the Oct. 7 Islander (sect 1, page 3.) Cloaked in support for frontline healthcare workers and first responders, it sounds like an anti-vaccination and/or anti-government dog whistle. Cloaked in anonymity, it purports to be from Your MDI Community Members.

The giveaway is mention of workers who will be “stepping down or fired from their positions this month” – presumably for refusal to comply with the vaccination mandate. Why not say what you mean? Why not put your John Hancock on your message? The Islander’s Letters to the Editor is the ideal community forum – and it’s free.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor