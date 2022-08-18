To the Editor: Your contribution will make a difference

To the Editor:

We who live and work in Bar Harbor/Mount Desert Island are on the threshold of seeing something great happen in our community – the expansion of the Jesup Memorial Library. This project will greatly serve present and future generations of all of us who call Bar Harbor and MDI home.

We are now in the final phase of Jesup Library expansion with groundbreaking just months away. But there is still more to do, and I am asking for you to join with me and many others to become part of this this very important project.

It’s been over 100 years since the Jesup Library in Bar Harbor was established. There are so many stories all of us can relate to growing up here and using the library. The quiet, the stillness of the old library days. However, times have changed, and our library needs to grow and move forward with changes that meet the expectations of our times.

As I have said so many times, it is not just a library where one goes to engage in the traditional library activities but rather a resource and space for groups and people to gather for many diverse reasons. It is not just a library but a community center that will serve all of us in so many ways beyond a traditional library.

Some examples might be – Businesses can use the space for seminars and retreats. A learning and technology center for all ages. A place for talks by authors, historians and educators. A research and archive center. These are just to name a few of the many possibilities, and its uses are only limited by the imagination! Our Jesup library will be a place to enrich our lives and the lives of future generations for the next 100 years.

This is your chance to contribute to this effort and be part of enhancing this community treasure. Your contribution, big or small, will make a difference. This is our time to take the Jesup Library to the next level! So much has been completed already and we are so close to breaking ground and making this all a reality. This new addition will enhance the uses and value of this long-established community treasure.

Please join with me in supporting the final phase of the Jesup’s campaign and let’s all push this project past the finish line.

Matthew R. Horton

Bar Harbor