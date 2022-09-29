To the Editor: Working hard for Maine 

To the Editor:

I would like to announce my support of Nicole Grohoski, who is running for reelection to the Maine Senate on Nov. 8 for the Hancock County seat.

I met Nicole seven years ago when she mentored me and others as we worked toward certification as a Maine master naturalist. She proved herself to be a good listener and a creative problem solver. She takes her jobs seriously and even took us canoeing to learn more about wetland plants and animals!

As my state representative in Trenton for two terms, Nicole consistently showed that she cares deeply about the people she serves, our communities and our shared environment and natural resources. I have never seen a more hardworking person represent me in government. She strives to keep Maine prosperous and healthy and has supported historic investments in education, property tax relief and remediation for PFAS contamination.

Let’s reelect Nicole Grohoski to the Maine Senate.

Claire Daniel

Trenton