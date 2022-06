To the Editor:

Why won’t Brian Langley attend the traditional candidate forum before the June 14 vote for state Senate? Voters need to ask questions and find out where he stands on the issues that are important to us all. Rep. Nicole Grohoski, who has agreed to attend, always works hard to be available and respond to her constituents. She has regular coffee hours in Ellsworth and sends out e-news.

I plan to vote for Nicole Grohoski on June 14. Please join me!

Claire Daniel

Trenton