To the Editor: We’re in this together 

To the Editor:

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever assume. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey – starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities – having resources at your fingertips can make the process easier.

At AARP Maine, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have gathered helpful resources that are available to Mainers who may experience loneliness this year as well as a resource guide for caregivers. Resources include AARP Friendly Voice calls, technology trainings, volunteer opportunities and more. For caregivers, our guide provides a starting point to help you find the support you need throughout your caregiving journey, including government and nonprofit resources both in person and online. Both guides are available at www.aarp.org/me.

If you have a friend or neighbor who lives alone, consider checking in on them by phone or text, or leave a friendly note at their door. Visit our website for more health and long-term care resources, news and updates, and events. If you have any questions, email us at [email protected] or call us at (866)-554-5380. We are all in this together!

Bridget Quinn

Advocacy and Outreach Director

AARP Maine