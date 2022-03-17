To the Editor: We’re all concerned Tremont citizens 

To the Editor:

Applause goes to the current Tremont Planning Board for their sprint to bring some revisions, updates and clarity to campground ordinance standards. Planning Board campground ordinances have recently been renovated and are approved by the Select Board to be on the town warrant in May. Progress comes in small steps, seeking the best ways to preserve Tremont’s history and esthetic while bringing comprehensive planning to the front burner. This is the path. A basic understanding of what change can mean and being a part of that change can be threatening and scary. With some expert assistance, we can take the next steps together.

Clearly, concerned citizens need to gather publicly and hash out how to join to create the of kind community we want to raise babies, educate our youth and grow old in. We’re all at this moment together feeling so many emotions we can barely communicate. This is the start line – today. Conscious development of an inclusive community sounds like a good idea. Let’s make room to share civil discourse.

Let’s all support these changes and the future of Tremont as a gem on MDI, at town meeting and the vote May 9.

Sheila Eddison

Seal Cove