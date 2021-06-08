To the Editor: Welcome addition 

To the Editor:

Thank you to the Bar Harbor Town Council for approving, and the Public Works department for painting, the rainbow crosswalk on Main Street. Not only does the splash of color signify that Bar Harbor is a community that welcomes everyone, it also has the added bonus of making the crosswalks easier for drivers to see.

I suggest that additional crosswalks in high density areas be painted the same way. It will make everyone feel welcome while also helping avoid pedestrian-auto accidents. It’s going to be a busy season in Bar Harbor—let’s make it a safe and welcoming one.

Gail Leiser

Bar Harbor