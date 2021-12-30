To the Editor: Voters are doing their part 

To the Editor:

In a recent editorial about the vacation rental issue (Bar Harbor has spoken, Nov. 11), the Islander opined that “… it stands to reason that if you’ve got an opinion worth creating a sign for, you should attach your name to it.”

Bar Harbor voters have spoken in favor of limiting the number of licensed vacation rentals. And now comes real estate broker and former Planning Board member Erica Brooks suing to overturn our vote “with the backing of several town residents who Brooks said did not wish to be named as plaintiffs.”

Well, if you’re backing a court case against your neighbors and forcing your town to allocate scarce resources to defend them, then why not put your name on it? And when the facts point to personal profit being the motive, please don’t try to bamboozle us with something that sounds better, such as Brooks’ claim to be protecting “property rights and the process.”

The “profit motive” is highly respected in many sectors of American society. It is intrinsic to our capitalist system. The greed it represents and the misery it engenders must be mitigated by good government. Many people resent this. Among them another real estate player and former government official who also challenges legitimate election results in court to perpetuate his privilege, but under the guise of higher purpose.

In Bar Harbor, we voters are doing our part so that, as President Abraham Lincoln said, ”government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” And so that people can find a place to live year-round in Bar Harbor.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor