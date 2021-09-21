To the Editor: Vaccination requirements are nothing new 

To the Editor:

It is so unfortunate that getting a safe, effective, approved, free vaccination in a deadly pandemic has become some kind of political issue fraught with a lot of misinformation and disinformation being put out by certain entities with a political agenda.

My goodness, we have had vaccination requirements in this state and nation for generations to attend public school and college, to serve in the military, for certain overseas travel, for certain jobs, etc. It is absolutely nothing new, and it is how we have kept our population safe from a variety of serious illnesses.

It is important to remember that no one lives in a vacuum and that personal actions affect other people. Those of us who are vaccinated, the large majority, want to bring this pandemic to as fast an end as possible. And we have rights too.

The unvaccinated are overwhelmingly the people getting infected and taking up hospital beds that people with other illnesses need. They are causing the re-implementation of mitigation rules such as mask wearing and distancing. They are causing students and school staff to quarantine and shutdowns of schools. And by keeping the pandemic going, they are very possibly creating additional variants that could be even worse than the delta variant.

The rest of us have the right to health and safety and to completely resume normal life, while the unvaccinated are preventing this. It’s simply unfair to the rest of us.

I know many good people of all political stripes who have gotten vaccinated. In fact, while Biden and Trump don’t agree on much, one thing is certain – they both got vaccinated and recommend it. So, what’s the problem?

Ron Bilancia

Brewer