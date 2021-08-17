To the Editor: Transit pass to Cadillac 

To the Editor:

I read with interest the article titled “Reservation system gets (mostly) rave reviews” in the July 22 issue.

In it, Acadia Management Assistant John Kelly stated, “…any taxi or ride-sharing service that is not going to be taking up a parking space…can drive to the summit without a reservation.”

Given this statement, residents of MDI should be able to drive the mountain without cost or reservation, as we have in the past. Our credentials are already checked when we go through the booth for Sand Beach: Maine driver’s license with MDI address and park entrance pass. The same procedure should apply for Cadillac.

I congratulate ANP for their wisdom in allowing locals to have a ‘transit pass’ for access to Cadillac Mountain.

Pat Murphy

Bar Harbor