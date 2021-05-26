To the Editor: Town’s future

To the Editor:

It is with great confidence that I write this letter in support of Nate Young to become a member of the Bar Harbor Town Council. He has the experience, dedication, background, knowledge and full skillset to handle the responsibility of the position with expertise, common sense and foresight. The citizens of Bar Harbor would be very lucky to have Nate representing their interests and their future as a town.

I have known Nate Young for almost 30 years while I was a resident on Mount Desert Island. My knowledge of his work and qualifications to become a town councilor in Bar Harbor stemmed from my roles that I held in the Mount Desert Island Schools. I was the MDI High School assistant principal, then principal of the high school and finally completed my time on the island after 20 years as the superintendent of schools. It was in these capacities that I got to know, trust and depend on Nate’s judgment, support and wise advice on many occasions when dealing with the neediest of our students who were, due to many unfortunate circumstances, our most troubled and troubling.

Nate had a way with kids and knew them very well all the way through their youth. He had the ability to see the good in them and that they held promise for straightening out their lives and he encouraged them while at the same time holding them accountable for their actions. They both respected and trusted him and knew they could go to him, if need be, when times were tough. He spoke to them clearly and convincingly but with a sense of hope and faith in them as human beings. He would not tolerate them crossing the line but was always there on the other side of that line and was the first to offer them a helping hand in getting up off the ground in life if they fell on bad times.

These are the same traits that Nate will bring to the Bar Harbor Town Council. He will be a solid and attentive listener and he will gather the facts of a situation before making judgement and then he will act in the best interests of the greater good to make the town a better place just as he did with the kids in our care that we both worked with and when our paths would cross.

I urge you to give Nate Young your full support through your vote of confidence and help to seat him on the Bar Harbor Town Council.

Rob Liebow

Rockport, Mass.