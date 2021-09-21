To the Editor: Time for action 

To the Editor:

Maine has a special place in my heart, as I have great memories of visiting Acadia, canoeing on the Allagash, hiking in Baxter State Park and up Mt. Katahdin, as well as many other great sites in such an environmentally gorgeous state.

I was pleased to read that congressional officials recently visited Acadia to talk about climate change. Although talk is good, we need Congress to legislate action now. I would like to see a good carbon-priced bill that would incentivize technological innovations and move us away from dirty fossil fuels and into clean renewable energy.

Climate change is causing extinction in many plant and animal species and I would hate for one of those species in the future to be humans. The planet is getting warmer; storms are getting more frequent and more severe.

If you also agree that action is needed immediately, I urge you to call or email your congressperson and your senators. Let them know we need to act now and “on a large-scale basis,” as the head of the United Nations just announced. Scientists have been telling us this for years and I hope everyone is finally listening. Perhaps your voice can be the next one to convince those officials do more than just talk.

Jonathan Light

Laguna Niguel, Calif.