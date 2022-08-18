To the Editor: Throwing money away 

To the Editor:

The Aug. 4 article on Tremont’s contract with ACTT seems problematic to me.

It’s one thing to do investigative work on a potential problem, but it is discouraging to see the community, any community, throw money at developing a “Resilience Plan” when there is really little, if any, evidence that such a plan is needed at all.

Why would the town put money into a plan to do a greenhouse gas inventory to potentially resolve/reduce/fix a scaremongering story of a potentially 1.5 to 3.5 FEET of sea level rise by 2050, when the global sea level rise is only measured in MILLIMETERS per year? Based on 570 tide gauges that have been in place for any period of time, the trend is about 1.04 mm/year, which would mean about 104 mm/100 years, which converts to only about 4.16 INCHES in 100 years. This is only about 1.6 INCHES by 2050.

I know that some have been saying that the sea level rise has been accelerating in recent years, but recent trends with selected tide gauges with more than 80 years of recording, the trend is only +0.25 mm/year, or about ¼ of the amount above. Yes, there are places where it SEEMS that the sea level is rising, but it is usually that the land is sinking, often because too much water has been drawn out of the aquafers, such as in the Chesapeake region.

There is no effect of greenhouse gases in Tremont that would put the community at risk.

Further, the latest satellite data that goes back to 1979 shows a linear warming trend of +0.13 C/decade. Hardly a reason to declare a “climate emergency” and certainly not a reason to worry about greenhouse gases (CO2 emissions from fossil fuels). This is especially true when one considers that in 2022 there is likely to be more coal burned than any other time in human existence to 8 billion tonnes. (primarily in China).

One final point. The sun, not CO2, heats the oceans, because infrared energy from CO2 greenhouse gas can only penetrate less than a millimeter into the ocean’s surface, so it is impossible to blame CO2 for ocean warming.

Only spend money on studies if the intent is to SAVE money/energy, not the reverse.

Tom Rolfes

Somesville and Cincinnati, Ohio