To the Editor: The relevancy of Article 3 

I disagree with Val Peacock’s assertion that the adoption of the citizens’ petition will have a negative impact on future deliberations with the industry. It is more likely the initiative will provide significant leverage in future negotiations because it guarantees that not only the council “has a seat at the table” but more importantly that the voters of Bar Harbor do.

Article 3 was crafted to do just that. It was deliberately placed in our land use ordinance on the advice of legal counsel to give Bar Harbor’s voters the power to control visitation on our shores. Its passage will be legally binding and is certainly subject to revision but only by a town wide vote, not by relying on the sentiments and decision of a few councilors.

I am voting YES because I believe without its passage the cruise ship industry will continue to use its power to intimidate and overwhelm our coastal village, as it has with others around the world. When the council, respecting their survey’s overwhelming mandate to curtail visitation, finally presented their plan to the industry this spring, it was rejected. Feeling they had no recourse, and fearing lawsuits, the town was forced to renegotiate; the newly created agreements with 10 different cruise lines are predicated on an annual review and necessitate acceptance by all parties: there is no incentive or guarantee that visitation will decrease.

I am voting YES because even though I know it will take years for us to begin to see any reduction in numbers due to honoring all existing reservations – some as far out as 2030. Affected businesses and cruise lines will have ample notification to adjust to this gradual reduction as will our town to do it right. The number 1,000 is not set in stone, merely a goal that can be changed by the voters when a suitable solution is presented.

I am voting YES because our town manager has stated there are inherent legal risks in any efforts, including the town’s plan, to address concerns about cruise ship visitation. Article 3 does not limit or ban cruise ships in our waters. The fact that it controls only visitation minimizes legal challenge.

I am voting YES because it affirms that it is not Bar Harbor’s responsibility or desire to be “essential” to the East Coast cruise ship industry – oversized, unregulated, foreign ships that overwhelm our town and pollute our air and waters. Though picturesque, our bay is obviously not designed for cruise ships, nor should it be used as a commercial property for the benefit of few and detriment of many.

And finally, I am voting YES because it is obvious we cannot rely on the goodwill of the cruise ship industry to self regulate visitation, nor our leaders to have the means to force them to.

The passage of this amendment affirms that we wish to restore the skewed balance between residential and commercial interests in our town, that we value lifestyle as well as livelihood and that our efforts should be focused on ensuring Bar Harbor’s future as a sustainable year-round community.

Ellen Grover

Bar Harbor