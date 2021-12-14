To the Editor: Thank you, Mrs. Neilly 

To the Editor:

My name is Alden. I am a fifth-grade student at Conners Emerson School. In last week’s Islander, I read about Mrs. Neilly’s retirement after 29 years as our principal. Even though I was only there for five of them, in that time I could tell she is kind, thoughtful and encouraging. I would like to wish her well in her retirement. She has done so much for all the families of Bar Harbor and we thank her for that. Mrs. Webster, our assistant principal, has been our acting principal since September. She is so nice and definitely capable of being the official principal. She’s so in touch with the students and always remembers everyone’s names. She manages to have nice conversations while directing traffic flow at pick up and drop off. I think she could be a great replacement for next year and years to come.

Alden Smith Graham

Bar Harbor