To the Editor: Thank you for stepping up 

To the Editor:

Dear community members,

At this time of giving thanks, the Downeast COVID-19 Task Force would like to thank the entire MDI community for all that you have done to keep your fellow residents and guests safe.

These past two years have been challenging for everyone and you have all stepped up and done whatever was necessary. You adopted safety protocols like mask wearing and social distancing and then got yourselves and your family members vaccinated against the deadly virus. Business owners provided safe environments for staff and guests to ensure that spread of the disease was kept at bay. Community members made wise choices to keep their families and neighbors well. To this day, you all continue to put the safety of the community at the forefront, and it has not gone unnoticed.

For all that you have done, and continue to do, throughout this ongoing pandemic, we are thankful for you each and every day. Wishing you a safe, restful and enjoyable holiday.

Happy Thanksgiving from the Downeast COVID-19 Task Force!

Elsie Flemings

Healthy Acadia

Alf Anderson

Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce