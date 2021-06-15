To the Editor: Thank you 

To the Editor:

In March, a small group of senior parents began meeting weekly to organize some special events and recognitions for the Mount Desert Island High School Class of 2021. We were not sure what the end of the year would bring in terms of restrictions, but we knew that we wanted to give the seniors some sense of normalcy as they approached the end of their high school years.

Prom-ish was by far the biggest event that we were able to successfully organize, but there were some other activities that were able to happen thanks to the generosity of some of our Island businesses.

Thank you to the following businesses for providing some bright spots to end this challenging year: The Criterion Theater offered a free Senior Movie Night with a showing of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”; Pirate’s Cove and Udder Heaven gave the seniors a night of free mini-golf and ice cream and Reel Pizza, who, along with MDIHS, provided seniors with a free pizza and drink during graduation week. Finally, a huge thank you to the members of the Senior Parent Planning Committee: Karen Collins, Shelley Mitchell, Debby Morehouse, Tricia Pope, Mollie Seyffer, Leanne Smith and Elizabeth Stanley. They gave up their Sunday afternoons for two and a half months to help brainstorm, plan and bring everything to fruition, and none of this could have happened without their tireless efforts and positive energy!

Renee Laber

Bar Harbor