To the Editor: Teacher hours 

To the Editor:

I read the article about the proposed new student hours at MDI high school and the questions and answers from the virtual session.

The session gave very detailed times and reasons for student hours but one major question I didn’t see addressed was teacher hours. If students

are going to school four hours per week less, then are the teaching staff’s hours being cut by the same four hours per week? If so, will

this money be used to help reduce the overall cost of the MDI high school budget?

Merle Cousins

Southwest Harbor