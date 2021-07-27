To the Editor: Task force sinks 

To the Editor:

The “update” by the local Climate Emergency Task Force (CETF) seems to have ‘mingled’ the facts a bit.

While humans have in fact increased the level of CO2 in the atmosphere, whether they do it by CO2 emissions from fossil fuels, or just by breathing the air, given the increasing number of humans on the planet, the effect of all this has hardly “upset the prior (?) balance (?)” of the carbon cycle.

The impact of CO2 on warming has a decreasing influence as CO2 levels increase. So while, yes, CO2 is a trap for solar energy, a greenhouse gas, that trap got smaller and smaller after the first 20 ppm of CO2, and now has little effect. For example, over the last 18 years, there has been no net warming despite an increase in atmospheric CO2 of 8 percent – which represents 34 percent of all human-related CO2 emissions released to the atmosphere since the industrial revolution.

At the current level of ~400 ppm, we still live in a CO2-starved world. We need more CO2 in the atmosphere, not less, to promote plant growth to feed our planet’s increasing human population. Atmospheric levels 15 times greater existed during the Cambrian Period (~550 million years ago) without known adverse effects.

So, to me it’s a bit of a question what the CETF is trying to do. Since there really isn’t the “Climate Emergency” that CETF has convinced the town of Bar Harbor to act upon, it only makes sense for that organization to exist if the results of their efforts result in better energy efficiency, lower waste, cheaper electricity.

All the real data that has been reported shows that there has been no real rate of sea level increase. We are seeing droughts in parts of the U.S. not seen in recent years, and fires in some parts of the country due mostly from poor action on the part of we humans, but it’s not due to an increase in CO2 emissions. No convincing relationship has been established between warming over the past 100 years and increases in extreme weather events. Meteorological science suggests just the opposite: A warmer world will see milder weather patterns.

So, it might be good for CETF to review its goals as they move forward. Be efficient.

Tom Rolfes

Somesville/Cincinnati