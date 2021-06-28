To the Editor: Studies are underway  

To the Editor:

With regards to the article by Gray Cox from the June 17 edition of the Islander, and his op ed titled “Study the ground-based strategic deterrent before funding it,” I wanted to correct the statement in the title about doing studies before funding. This is not true and is incorrect.

Studies are being conducted on the GBSD systems. There are multiple studies and surveys that are already done or in process and environmental documents being produced for this project at a cost of many millions. The Proposed Actions are being discussed in public meetings, tribal meetings and meetings with Cooperating Agencies such as the USFWS, USFS, BLM, FAA and others.

There is no need for Rep. Jared Golden to initiate legislation as suggested in Mr. Cox’s article to get studies underway, they began a few years ago. Under the federal law known as National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), projects conducted by federal agencies and using federal monies are required to and must evaluate effects of their proposed actions prior to making decisions, typically in either an Environmental Assessment (EA) or Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) depending on the size of the project. The GBSD program is currently producing an EIS and I can confirm that there are in fact multiple studies being done because I am one of many environmental scientists and professionals on the team writing the EIS.

The EIS is analyzing the potential effects on both the human and natural environments from deployment and maintenance of the GBSD system as well as the decommissioning and disposal of the Minuteman III system. I am the manager of ensuring the completion of biological resources documentation, specifically the Affected Environment and Environmental Consequences impact evaluation sections in the EIS for this project and the accompanying and separate Biological Assessment document being completed as part of Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

In these documents, we are addressing potential effects on scores of plant and wildlife species in several U.S. states, particularly those species listed under the ESA or which may be state or USFS listed. In addition, there are cultural surveys being conducted, and assessments of multiple other resources or topics including air quality, environmental justice, geology and soils, hazardous materials, land use, socioecon, traffic and transportation, utilities and infrastructure, visual resources, and water resources which include wetlands.

Baseline studies were conducted for biological resources throughout the project footprint in the summer of 2020 and we have teams on the ground this summer again as I write this. Effects are being studied throughout the Missile Alert Facilities (MAFs) and the U.S. Air Force operating bases where construction and operations may take place.

With this letter to the editor, I’m not commenting either way on nuclear warfare or whether it’s important or necessary to update the aging Minuteman III ICBM missiles, but I can definitively confirm extensive studies are being conducted on the system replacement being proposed.

For more information, there are multiple sites online, and a project website is available at www.gbsdbound.com.

Ann M. Zoidis

Bar Harbor