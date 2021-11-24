To the Editor: Studies are clear 

To the Editor:

I was disappointed to read Blake Rosso’s op-ed in the Nov. 11 Islander (“Choosing Between a Jab or a Job”). The current epidemiological studies are clear: Unvaccinated individuals are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals (Sept. 10 CDC study).

Those who choose not to be vaccinated are placing their families and friends at risk. Nor is there a constitutional right to refuse a vaccine without consequences. The U.S. Supreme Court decided this 116 years ago in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11.

On Oct. 28, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Does v. Mills, refused to issue an injunction to stop Maine’s mandatory vaccine requirement for employees of licensed health care facilities. Both decisions recognize the rights of towns and states to take necessary action to protect the health and welfare of their citizens. This “police power” is why limits on the land-based effects of cruise ship tourism, such as passenger caps, would survive any constitutional challenge.

Arthur Greif

Bar Harbor