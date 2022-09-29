To the Editor: Straw men, slippery slopes 

To the Editor:

In his Sept. 15 response to my Sept. 8 editorial, Kenn Chandler concludes that I’m an idealogue. In doing so he suggests that because I favor the preservation of individual freedoms that I must not favor any limitations to individual freedoms. He cites banal examples including the illegality of driving drunk as if my favorability towards preservation of individual freedoms is at odds with anything short of anarchy.

Needless to say, I’m not an anarchist. I recognize many necessary limitations to individual freedoms. I’m not running for State House to legalize drunk driving. I don’t even drink, let alone drink and drive.

I’m running for State House because 16 unelected Californians should not be dictating emissions policy in Maine. This is the primary example of infringement on our individual freedoms by an increasingly centralized system of government that I cited in my editorial. Ironically, despite declaring “the devil is in the details,” Chandler’s response fails to address this or any other detail of my editorial.

Applying Chandler’s flawed logical standard – his suggestion that because I favor preservation of individual freedoms that I must not favor any limitations to individual freedoms – to Chandler’s argument in favor of limitations to individual freedoms, one must conclude that Chandler is not in favor of any individual freedoms. For example, in applying Chandler’s flawed logical standard, one must conclude that because Chandler is not in favor of the freedom to drive drunk, Chandler is also not in favor of a woman’s freedom in Maine to have an abortion.

Consistent with my general position on individual freedoms, I support Maine’s current abortion legislation and thus I am in favor of a woman’s freedom in Maine to have an abortion. I’m also in favor of logical reasoning free of straw men and slippery slopes.

Stephen Coston

Bar Harbor

Candidate for State House District 14 (Bar Harbor, Mount Desert, Lamoine, Cranberry Islands)