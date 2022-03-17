To the Editor: Stand against evil 

To the Editor:

Events in the Ukraine have stirred our hearts with compassion. To respond to the needs of people there and of the Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other European countries, the Episcopal churches of Mount Desert Island are working together to send contributions to the Episcopal Relief and Development Fund and to Save the Children.

We invite other individuals and organizations to join us in sending tax-deductible donations by check to the Episcopal Relief and Development Fund at P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116-7058, or to contribute online to the International Disaster Response Fund at www.episcopalrelief.org/ukraine-crisis. You can also donate to Save the Children by going online at www.savethechildren.org and then clicking on Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, where a screen will allow you to enter data for your contribution. Both these organizations are given a four-out-of-four-star rating by Charity Navigator (www.charitynavigator.org) and spend little on overhead and administrative costs, assuring that the great majority of your contribution will go directly to those in need.

If you have questions, you may contact The Rev. Holly Hoffmann, priest-in-charge of Church of Our Father in Hulls Cove, St. Saviour’s in Bar Harbor and St. Andrew’s and St. John’s in Southwest Harbor, at 244-8144.

This is such an important time to stand together against evil. Thank you for your support.

Marilyn Kitler

Outreach Coordinator

Church of Our Father

Bar Harbor