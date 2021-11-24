To the Editor: Spreading holiday cheer   

To the Editor:

As our good friend Buddy the Elf says, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” While that is wise advice, this year, we at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will spare you from our singing voices and instead do our best to spread Christmas cheer in different ways.

For many years, the Chamber has acted as the town of Bar Harbor’s unofficial Christmas elves by installing the Christmas tree at the Village Green and decorating some of the light poles in the downtown area. In addition, we organize and host the annual Village Holidays festivities on the first Friday of December, which brings Santa Claus himself to our town for the lighting of the tree and the delighting of our kiddos. Our retail businesses put on a holiday sale event that allows shoppers to get working on their gift lists. It’s truly a wonderful time of year to be in Bar Harbor and we are grateful for the opportunity to bring some cheer to the community.

Starting this week, we will begin installing the holiday decorations, and you will notice that the decorations at the Village Green have grown since last year. There will be many more lights throughout the park and wreaths mounted on the fountain cover. New lighted garland will wrap around the lamp poles at the Village Green and on Main and Cottage streets. We also will have some exciting new light installations at Agamont Park and DeGregoire Park that we think will greatly improve the holiday experience in our community.

The Chamber staff members and board of directors would like to thank the town of Bar Harbor and its residents for entrusting us with the role of Holiday Cheermeister. We hope that you will join us at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Village Green to enjoy the festivities and help us kick off another holiday season in Bar Harbor!

For more information about the Village Holidays Celebration & Sale, go to www.visitbarharbor.com/villageholidays.

Happy Holidays from the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce!



Alf Anderson

Executive Director

Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce