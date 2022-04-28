To the Editor: Someone to listen and take action 

To the Editor:

I am excited to be voting for Nicole Grohoski in the Special Election for Maine Senate District 7 on June 14!

I first met Nicole at a meeting I attended where she was the speaker – this was pre-COVID. She spent some time talking to us about what was happening in the Maine Legislature at that time and responding to questions.

When the questions stopped, she looked at the group organizer and asked if there was more time. The organizer nodded and Nicole then asked us what issues had our attention at that time. She listened, asked questions when clarification was needed and offered what she knew about what was being considered in Augusta on those issues.

I was so impressed that she took the time to speak with us AND that she took the time to listen to us. I have seen announcements in local media about other meetings she has attended since that time, some organized for the sole purpose of her listening to what issues are important to her constituents.

When I heard Nicole was running for the Maine Senate, I looked at her website (http://grohoskiformaine.com) and found that this Ellsworth-raised woman has, during her time in the Maine House representing Ellsworth and Trenton, supported access to health care for Mainers, supported education and workforce training, worked to protect our environment, to expand broadband access and to support small businesses in our area.

I am excited to have this experienced legislator, canoeist, community volunteer, and graphic information specialist and cartographer as a candidate for whom I can vote.

I hope you join me on June 14 and vote for Nicole Grohoski for Maine Senate District 7 – much of Hancock County, including Ellsworth, Trenton and Mount Desert Island.

Jayne Ashworth

Tremont