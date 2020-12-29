To the Editor: Simple difference 

To the Editor:

I don’t understand why nationally known Democrats haven’t simply taught the American people the difference between a “Social Democrat” and a “Socialist.” It is so simple. A Social Democrat wants to keep our market-based capitalist economic system but wants to have a lot of federal government social programs such as Social Security and Medicare in order to help the people. A Socialist wants to abolish capitalism and have a socialist economy. What is so hard to understand about this?

They are not the same thing.

How can someone be a socialist when they want to keep capitalism?

And, if supporting a social program such as Social Security makes someone a socialist, then that would make Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy socialists. Really?

With that line of thinking, most conservative Republicans are socialists.

Who has said that they want to abolish our market-based capitalist economy and replace it with a socialist economy? NO ONE HAS. Not Joe Biden. Not even Bernie Sanders or AOC.

What is not to understand?

It is simply ridiculous and absurd to claim that anyone and everyone who is to the political “left-of-center” is somehow some kind of a socialist or communist or Marxist or radical-leftist.

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester, N.Y.