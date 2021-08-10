To the Editor: She would be proud 

To the Editor:

I recently attended a memorial gathering to honor the life of Benni McMullen, former director of the MDI YWCA. Current director Jackie Davidson and assistant Abby Robinson reported that the fund established after Benni’s passing has given out COVID-related emergency assistance to women totaling over $24,000!

If you want to donate to the Benni Fund, or want to apply for assistance, contact the YWCA.

Benni quietly helped scores of women during her tenure, often out of her own pocket. She would be so proud of this work being done in her name.

Beth Herrick

Tremont