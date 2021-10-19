To the Editor: She will be missed

To the Editor:

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carolyn Howard and would like to extend my condolences to her husband Gene and other members of her family. Carolyn cut my hair for many years and I came to think of her as a dear friend. Many a time I sat down in her chair after a difficult day only to depart a half hour later with uplifted spirits and a smile on my face. Carolyn had a big heart, a big smile, a great love for animals and a wonderful sense of humor. We shared many a story and many a joke over the years and she will be sorely missed.

Winston Shaw

Trenton