To the Editor: See you at the library 

To the Editor:

Like many who love this island, I also love our island libraries: places of information, learning, practical resources and my favorite part – community and human connection. I thank everyone behind all our island libraries but offer special gratitude to the Jesup Memorial Library.

This spring, my family and I bade a fond farewell and our sincere thanks to Mae Corrion, known by most as Ms. Mae, the Jesup’s Youth Services librarian of more than 25 years.

Mae was one of our very first friends when we moved to Bar Harbor in 2014. Her quickness to recommend books, her invitations to story times and her personal introductions to other parents with kids of similar ages were all part of a warm welcome to our new island community and still have meaningful effects on our lives and friendships today.

This summer, we welcomed Abby Morrow, the Jesup’s new Youth Services librarian, who is already bringing in her own vast experience, new ideas and superb book recommendations for my kids. We wish Mae the happiest and most deserved retirement, and just as Mae welcomed us eight years ago, we welcome Abby as an invaluable new member of our island community.

In honor of these two important professionals and members of our community, my family and I are proud to support the Jesup’s campaign to expand the library. The new building, including the new youth services room and resources, is precisely how and where I expect to see our community continue to thrive – with access to information, resources and, most importantly, each other.

Thank you, island friends, for joining me in your support. See you at the library!

Kendra Rand

Bar Harbor